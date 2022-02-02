Angry war vets say president didn't keep promises
The veterans, who want a better pension fund and bigger houses, among other demands marched from Pretoria central to the Union Buildings singing liberations songs
Angry military veterans gathered outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday afternoon to hand a memorandum of grievances to President Cyril Ramaphosa or Deputy President David Mabuza.
The military veterans, who want a better pension fund and bigger houses, among other demands marched from Pretoria central to the Union Buildings singing liberations songs. ..
