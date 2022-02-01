South Africa

Court postpones case of 11 military vets arrested for kidnap of three ministers

01 February 2022 - 13:34
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Military Veterans in the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional facility's court during their first appearance after holding cabinet ministers hostage in Irene on 18 October 2021.
Image: Jacques Nelles/Pool

The case against 11 military veterans charged with kidnapping has been postponed to May to allow them to file representations.

The group appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The veterans are facing one count of conspiracy to kidnap and 26 counts of kidnapping.

They were arrested following a hostage drama involving three government ministers — defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele  — at St George’s Hotel in Irene, Tshwane, in October.

Several other people were also held against their will.

The 11 accused are part of a group of 53 people arrested for the kidnappings. At least 42 of them have been released on R500 bail each.

