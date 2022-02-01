South Africa

Bully brings her school under scrutiny

By TimesLIVE - 01 February 2022 - 09:13
A call against harassment. Stock image
A call against harassment. Stock image
Image: 123RF.COM

An eMalahleni school will be monitored by the Mpumalanga education department after a violent bullying incident.

In a recorded video that went viral, a girl is seen hitting another pupil several times until a bystander intervenes by hitting back at the perpetrator.

This took place on Friday afternoon, the department said.

The school governing body has been instructed to “bring to book everyone involved in the fracas”.

“The department will monitor the developments at this school very closely.”

TimesLIVE

Signs to look out for when you suspect a child might be sexually abused

An expert says there are a number of signs and symptoms that can help people identify if a child is possibly a victim of rape.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
PATRICK MOLEFE SHAI Funeral Service