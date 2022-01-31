WATCH | Zuma’s team to unleash legal ‘machine gun’ in court as supporters go ‘head over heels’ for him

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team will unleash their legal “machine gun” on Monday when they argue he should be permitted to state his case about alleged prosecutorial bias in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen will hear argument that he was wrong on many issues when he refused Zuma’s application in a “special plea” that lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer had no title to prosecute him.

The state is opposing the application. It said it does not even get off the starting blocks because the Criminal Procedure Act does not allow for appeals in criminal matters ahead of conviction and sentence.

Police are gearing up for a day of drama outside court in anticipation of the #releasemsholozinow protest campaign.