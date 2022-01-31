South Africa

WATCH | Zuma’s team to unleash legal ‘machine gun’ in court as supporters go ‘head over heels’ for him

By TIMESLIVE - 31 January 2022 - 10:25
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma gather outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday before a legal showdown.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team will unleash their legal “machine gun” on Monday when they argue he should be permitted to state his case about alleged prosecutorial bias in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen will hear argument that he was wrong on many issues when he refused Zuma’s application in a “special plea” that lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer had no title to prosecute him.

The state is opposing the application. It said it does not even get off the starting blocks because the Criminal Procedure Act does not allow for appeals in criminal matters ahead of conviction and sentence.

Police are gearing up for a day of drama outside court in anticipation of the #releasemsholozinow protest campaign.

About a dozen supporters holding placards in support of the #freezuma campaign and the anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa movement chanted and sang outside court while several ANC supporters started to trickle into court.

One supporter entertained the growing crowd with acrobatics and headstands.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa is SA's weakest president yet

That Ramaphosa is an unmitigated disaster has been confirmed by the chaos currently unfolding in his own cabinet. The man is not respected by his own ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

Students given deadlines for full vaccination

As universities gear up for a full return to campus for students for the first time in nearly two years of hybrid and remote learning, mandatory ...
News
5 days ago

