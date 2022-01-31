Missing pet anaconda found but owner secretive on whether it's dead or alive

A 1.8m pet anaconda which escaped from its home in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday has been found.

However, owner Preesen Nair refused to say whether the snake, named Medusa, was dead or alive.

“I cannot comment on that. All I can say is that it has been found,” he told TimesLIVE on Monday.

Nair said his decision to withhold information on the circumstances of the return of the reptile was based on “at least six death threats” he received via social media after his alert about the missing anaconda.

He did not disclose details of the death threats, but said he would consider reporting it to the police as it was not something he could take lightly.