Attempts to complete move for Sithebe from AmaZulu to Chiefs on transfer deadline day break down

Siyethemba Sithebe will not join Kaizer Chiefs before the transfer window closes on Monday night after last-ditch talks to force a move this month broke down.

So says attorney and intermediatory Sihlangu Sithebe, who is the player’s uncle, as he revealed to TimesLIVE that there has been discussions about pushing for a move on Monday, but these have deadlocked.

“There were negotiations between the clubs, but these are now closed as they could not agree on terms,” he said.

“Chiefs were offering two players in exchange for Siyethemba, but AmaZulu were only interested in a cash deal. So he remains a part of the AmaZulu squad for the rest of the season and as things stand will not be joining Chiefs at this time.”

Sihlangu Sithebe dismissed suggestions from AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu that Chiefs had made an illegal approach for the attacking midfielder before they were allowed to open negotiations on January 1, when the 29-year-old entered the last six months of his contract. “That is not correct,” he says.

“There may have been other people talking to the player, but any official negotiations or offer has to come through me and I did not receive any before the window opened. If Zungu indicated that Siyethemba had finalised with other clubs [before January] that cannot be correct, because the only person who can conclude that contract is me."