Scopa sends 8 questions to Ramaphosa on misuse of state funds

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to come clean on his comments about public funds being misused to fund ANC factions, with parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) asking him to answer eight questions before deciding whether to summon him.

Ramaphosa’s comments, in a leaked recording of an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, are also the subject of a probe by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Despite attempts by the ANC caucus to shield Ramaphosa from Scopa’s scrutiny, committee chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa has sent a letter to the president asking him to explain his NEC remarks.

The Scopa probe follows a letter from ANC MP Mervyn Dirks asking the parliamentary oversight committee to summon Ramaphosa to account for his remarks. Dirks was subsequently suspended from his parliamentary duties and faces disciplinary action within his party. He belongs to an ANC faction that is opposed to Ramaphosa’s leadership.