Patrick Shai's children vow to keep his legacy alive

The children of the late TV and stage legend Patrick Shai have paid a moving tribute to their father.

Tshepiso, Sechaba and Kopano Shai defined their father as a hero and fashionista of note who also believed that he was the “best” dancer.

Speaking at Shai's funeral service held at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, on Saturday, his son Sechaba said: “My father was a great man despite his flaws. He will always be a great man to me.

The Shai siblings - Sechaba, Tshepiso and Kopano - praised him for being a great father and promised to keep his legacy alive.

“There was a time where I thought I have lost him completely. He then changed his ways, his attitude and behaviour for the betterment of the family and to change the mindset in the country. Your name and legacy will live on. He has run his race and done so magnificently.”

Tshepiso said: “I don’t even know how to begin to speak about my hero. My father always brought life in any situation. As you can see today, we are wearying All Star takkies because he loved them. He would wear a suit and takkies. He always wanted us to be united. I never thought in a million years that I will stand like this, talking about him.”