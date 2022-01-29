Patrick Shai's children vow to keep his legacy alive
The children of the late TV and stage legend Patrick Shai have paid a moving tribute to their father.
Tshepiso, Sechaba and Kopano Shai defined their father as a hero and fashionista of note who also believed that he was the “best” dancer.
Speaking at Shai's funeral service held at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, on Saturday, his son Sechaba said: “My father was a great man despite his flaws. He will always be a great man to me.
The Shai siblings - Sechaba, Tshepiso and Kopano - praised him for being a great father and promised to keep his legacy alive.
“There was a time where I thought I have lost him completely. He then changed his ways, his attitude and behaviour for the betterment of the family and to change the mindset in the country. Your name and legacy will live on. He has run his race and done so magnificently.”
Tshepiso said: “I don’t even know how to begin to speak about my hero. My father always brought life in any situation. As you can see today, we are wearying All Star takkies because he loved them. He would wear a suit and takkies. He always wanted us to be united. I never thought in a million years that I will stand like this, talking about him.”
Kopano said: “I want to speak about Shai - that is how I call him. Papa loved deeply. He would kiss [you] in front of people. He loved jokes and he could turn any situation into a fun one. Ineli majaivana and fashinionista ya rona (he was our dancer and fanishionista). I promise I will commit myself to Khuluma Ndoda (an organisation the actor started to fight gender-based violence).”
Shai’s wife Masechaba said it was hard to say goodbye to you Ntwana, as she affectionately called him.
“Right now, I am still saying that you will walk in and do the usual. I don’t know where to begin. I never thought I will be saying this message. I can’t say goodbye Ntwana. We have had our laughter and challenges. But to actually wake up with realisation that you are no more is disheartening.
“One thing I know is that we wanted the best for our children and we wanted them to be better than us. We wanted them not to copy bad habits. My heart is sore and painful. But the children and I will always remember your laughter. It is going to be a very tough journey. We loved, we cried, fought, disagreed, and also agreed on some other things. The pizza days will never be the same without you.”
Shai will be buried at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.