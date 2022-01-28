Opposition threaten court action against Joburg council

On Thursday, 16 councillors from the DA, ActionSA, PA, UIM and ATM were elected to serve in the various portfolios during a meeting that ended in chaos

The City of Johannesburg council is heading to court as several parties have stated they will challenge the election of Section 79 portfolio chairs.



