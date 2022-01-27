New intervention unit to stop attacks on KZN traditional leaders

The spate of recent attacks on traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in the provincial government giving the green light to the establishment of a community safety intervention unit.

Premier Sihle Zikalala announced the approval of the unit at the provincial executive council (PEC) meeting on Wednesday.

At a meeting earlier this month the premier, MECs and traditional leadership were told that law enforcement agencies had prioritised crimes against traditional leaders.

According to information presented at the meeting, police are investigating 42 cases dating back to 2012 involving the murders and attempted murders of traditional leaders.

“According to law enforcement authorities 28 izinduna and five amakhosi have been killed during the period under investigation.

Twenty-five people have been arrested in relation to some of the cases.