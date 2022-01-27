Mashaba, partners disagree on a vote confirming council minutes

The City of Johannesburg's first ordinary council sitting got off to a tense start when coalition partner and Action SA president Herman Mashaba did not support his partners in a vote confirming council minutes.

It is usually a smooth process but councillors were divided about the order of events recorded in the January 18 council minutes.

The issue was raised by EFF councillor Musa Novela who said council rules were not followed.

When council speaker Vasco da Gama moved to approve the minutes, Mashaba abstained from the vote.

Soon afterwards, he asked for an hour caucus break.

Speaking during the meeting, he said: “There was a three-hour meeting last night with [Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs] MEC Lebohang Maile trying to assist us with how the meeting should continue and we're talking this and that and not what we'd agreed on.”