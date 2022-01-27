Man dies in hail of bullets in Umhlanga

A man died when his vehicle was sprayed with gunfire in what appears to be a hit in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the shooting took place at about 9.43am on Meridian Drive.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult man, believed to be in his 40s, sustained multiple high-calibre gunshot wounds throughout his body in what appears to be a hit.

“The patient was assessed by a Netcare 911 paramedic. However, he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.

“Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities.”

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said security officers were dispatched to the scene after residents reported gunfire in the area.

Balram said the man was seated in a Toyota Cross and several spent cartridges were visible at the scene.

“The motive for the shooting has not been established.”

