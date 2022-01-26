Broken driver’s licence card machine now ‘functioning day and night’

The only machine in SA able to print driver’s licence cards, which has been broken since November 7 last year, has finally been repaired and is operational again.

The 20-year-old machine broke down in November, causing a backlog of licence renewal applications.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Wednesday that the machine had been fixed and was operational.

“Good morning SA. Yesterday I visited the staff at the DLCA (Driver’s Licence Card Agency) and spent the afternoon with them. The licensing card machine has been fixed and is in operation. The staff are pulling day and night shifts to ensure your licences are made and delivered,” Mbalula tweeted on Wednesday morning.

