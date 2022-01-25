South Africa

Three arrested in Johannesburg for Kimberley house robbery

25 January 2022 - 21:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A joint operation led to the arrest of these three men in Johannesburg in connection with a house robbery in Kimberley last month. During that incident, a robber was killed and another was arrested.
Image: SAPS

Three men who were on the run after a house robbery in Kimberley last month were caught in Johannesburg recently, police said on Tuesday.

On December 20, an armed robber was shot dead and a bystander was wounded in a shoot-out after a home invasion and robbery in Moghul Park. Another robber was arrested after the robbery and three fled the scene.

The Northern Cape SAPS provincial organised crime detectives, Gauteng crime intelligence and Johannesburg Metro police followed up on information regarding a recent house robbery in Kimberley.

“Three adult males were arrested in Johannesburg recently and appeared in court on January 24,” Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said on Tuesday.

Kock said the case was postponed until Friday for a formal bail application. 

“Police also confiscated a Ford Ranger bakkie as it was allegedly used in the commission of (the) crime.”

 TimesLIVE

