SA records 3,200 new Covid-19 cases, 132 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

SA recorded just fewer than 3,200 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

The NICD said there were 3,197 infections confirmed in the past day, taking the total number of confirmed cases to date to 3,585,888 since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA in March 2020.

According to the NICD, based on health department data, there were 132 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. But due to an “ongoing audit exercise”, it was confirmed that 23 of the deaths took place in the past 24 to 48 hours.

In total, there have been 94,397 confirmed fatalities to date.

In terms of the new cases, the NICD said that 898 were in Gauteng, 483 in KwaZulu-Natal and 460 in the Western Cape. There were also 421 in Limpopo, while no other province recorded more than 300 cases in the past day.

There were also 179 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are 6,284 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE