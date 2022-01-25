R54m masks purchase lands Cape education officials in hot water

Three senior Western Cape education officials are under investigation over a R54m contract to supply cloth face masks.

In its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on government spending during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said the procurement of masks was irregular.

It said evidence suggests three senior officials in the provincial education department may be guilty of misconduct.

On October 1 last year, it reported the three officials to the Western Cape government for possible disciplinary action. The officials are: