Mpumalanga court blighted by fire and security risks, lack of maintenance

A court building beginning to fall apart three years after it opened, broken equipment and shoddy maintenance, water shortages and dysfunctional fire extinguishers.

This is what MPs from the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice and correctional services encountered on Monday during oversight visits to the Mpumalanga High Court and a provincial sexual offences court.

At the high court, the committee said it heard the infrastructure, which was opened in 2019 is falling apart. There are reports of roof leaks, broken security cameras, an out-of-service biometric system and falling bookshelves in the library.

“It is important that once we have built something, we look after it and make sure it is properly maintained for future generations,” said committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe.