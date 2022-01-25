Moves to have Ramaphosa summoned over use of state funds for ANC campaigns thwarted ... for now

Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) will not summon President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before it — at least for now.

This comes after Scopa decided against summoning Ramaphosa to answer about alleged use of state funds in the lead up to the ANC 2017 elective conference. Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa, after a meeting of the committee lasting more than two hours, told its members that they would instead write to Ramaphosa about the allegations before asking him to appear before Scopa.

The meeting will further write to the State Security Agency, which now falls under Ramaphosa's office, and the office of the auditor-general, which is responsible for auditing SSA funds, to seek information about the matter.

This comes after a dramatic two weeks in which it emerged that ANC MP and Scopa whip Mervyn Dirks had written to the committee late last year asking that it summon Ramaphosa to answer questions about the use of state funds from the SSA during the campaign.

In his letter, he had further insinuated that Ramaphosa may have perjured himself for failing to disclose the information which he shared with the ANC NEC about the use of the funds.

Ramaphosa became a target after the emergence of a recording of the NEC in which he spoke about his knowledge of the use of the funds.

“I think that we must put this matter to the president and seek his response,” said Hlengwa.