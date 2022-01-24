Salim and Quarraisha Abdool Karim scoop another international award

“The Abdool Karims have tirelessly championed the importance of science in defining the HIV and Covid-19 response,” said chair of the Caprisa board Bongiwe Ntuli.

“SA is blessed to have such world-class scientists whose research is making the world a better place.”

The couple said the 2022 prize for scientists in developing countries was “a beacon of recognition for the many scientists in the developing world who toil away each day in their laboratories, clinics and libraries, that scientific excellence is achievable in the midst of adversity.

“While we serve as its recipients, this prize is recognition for the dedication and commitment to excellence by a team of more than 200 researchers in SA, with collaborators from five continents and thousands of volunteers who have participated in our studies over the past 33 years,” they said.

The ceremony honoured the winners of the inaugural VinFuture prizes, including the $3m (about R45m) VinFuture grand prize and three $500,000 (about R7.5m) Special prizes for female innovators, innovators from developing countries and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.