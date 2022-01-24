Mandela auction stopped as family fights with ‘rogue’ daughter

Accusations of theft stand at the centre of the controversial, now-cancelled US auction of items and artefacts belonging to late president Nelson Mandela.

On January 28, New York-based Guernsey’s auction house was due to put up for bid about 100 of Mandela’s personal items, ranging from his iconic patterned shirts and gifts from former US president Barack Obama and other heads of state, to some of the statesman’s personal effects such as glasses and briefcases.

The auction was planned to raise money for a memorial garden at Mandela’s burial site in Qunu in the Eastern Cape. But it was the inclusion of a key to Mandela’s cell in Robben Island – offered to the auction by his former prison guard Christo Brand – that caused consternation and resulted in the involvement of the arts and culture ministry. Ultimately, Brand said he would withdraw the item from auction.

But now it appears the auction has been completely cancelled.

There is no longer any reference to the auction on the Guernsey’s website, and US news site Page Six, quoting Guernsey’s president Arlan Ettinger, said the auction was no longer going ahead as “we had a major controversy”.

Ettinger was also quoted as saying the SA Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) “determined that these items were potential national treasures, and hence when something is designated [as such], it requires permits to leave SA”. He added the “Mandela family didn’t apply for permits because they didn’t know they had to”.

Our sister publication Sunday Times Daily has reached out to Guernsey’s and the SAHRA for comment.

At the centre of the auction controversy, however, are allegations that Mandela's daughter Makaziwe Mandela removed the items from Mandela’s Houghton house. Sunday Times Daily contacted Makaziwe on Friday morning, but after the reporter introduced himself, she immediately cut the call. There was also no response to text and WhatsApp messages requesting comment.