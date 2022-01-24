LISTEN | Prison inmates achieve 77% matric pass rate
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola announced the 2021 matric results of prison inmates on Monday.
Lamola said 147 inmates passed out of the 191 who registered to write matric last year.
Full-time matric pupils achieved an 89.83% pass rate and the pass rate was 77% for full-time and part-time pupils combined.
The minister wants education to be compulsory in prisons.
He said eight schools achieved a 100% pass rate, and “82% of our pupils qualify to register at university or college”.
He was speaking at Barberton Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga.
