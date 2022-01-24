EFF tells 2021 matriculants with bachelor passes to 'flood the gates of universities'

Matriculants who obtained bachelor passes must “flood the gates” of universities to pursue higher education, says the EFF.

The party has committed to supporting pupils seeking to register at universities to ensure they do so without being prejudiced.

The EFF was responding to the results which showed a slight improvement, the pass rate increasing from 76.2% in 2020 to 76.4% in 2021.

It said the cohort demonstrated resilience despite disrupted learning and other challenges brought by Covid-19.

“This is a commendable feat considering the affect Covid-19 had on the basic education sector and the introduction of online learning ...matric must be the first step in what must be a journey of investment in self-development, which has the potential to lift SA and the continent.”

Pupils who obtained lower marks should register at Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges to gain skills that will empower them in the industrial development of the country.