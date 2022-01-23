Ekurhuleni hopes power will be restored to Kempton Park on Sunday

Repairs are under way to faulty cables that have caused a power outage affecting most parts of Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

Since Friday, people in Nokem Park, Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Allen Grove, Aston Manor, Kempton Park Ext 4, parts of Pomona, Nimrod Park, Bonaero Park, Kempton Park West, Birch Acres, van Riebeeck Park, Edleen and Terenure have been without power.

A spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni municipality, Zweli Dlamini has apologised to residents affected by the outage and said teams are working hard to ensure power is restored as soon as possible.

“All options are being undertaken simultaneously and should we get materials needed today (Sunday), then power will be restored today,” he said.

Dlamini said delays in restoring power were due to some challenges that their technical team faced, which included being unable to gain access to some of the homes the cable network runs under.