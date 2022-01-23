Dodgy meat and sanitiser in beer: Report reveals SA’s year of runny tummies

Institutional outbreaks

May 2020: An outbreak at a Gqeberha prison was caused by Shigella fexneri type 2a and affected 10 inmates in two holding cells. The bug in this case causes a type of dysentery called shigellosis, which kills more than 1-million people a year, mostly children in developing nations.

December 2020: An outbreak at a prison in Sarah Baartman District in the Eastern Cape was caused by Salmonella typhimurium and affected 16 inmates. The bug causes diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps, and usually lasts between four and seven days.

December 2020: An outbreak after a year-end function at a primary school in uThukela District in KwaZulu-Natal. Six cases were reported,including one fatality. Food served at the function was sampled and tested positive for Bacillus cereus and Staphylococcus but the cause of the outbreak was not identified.

March 2021: An outbreak at a secondary school in Tshwane which affected 109 pupils. The most likely cause was “foodborne intoxication resulting from contamination of food with toxin-producing bacteria”.