Limpopo businessman in court for alleged farm machinery fraud

A Limpopo businessman has been hauled to court for alleged fraud involving farming equipment worth R121,000.

Johannes Jakobus Louwrens, 43, appeared in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the charges stem from a 2019 incident in which Louwrens allegedly delivered faulty farming equipment to a client and failed to fix it. Maluleke said Louwrens also did not pay back the money.

“In September 2019, the victim allegedly bought farming machinery from the company owned by the accused to the tune of R121,125 and a delivery was made. It is reported that when the victim inspected the machinery, he realised that they were faulty and returned them to the company,” said Maluleke.