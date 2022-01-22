Human rights foundation slams #OperationDudula targeting illegal foreign nationals

The Foundation for Human Rights (FHR) has slammed the #OperationDudula group which has recently been conducting “cleanup” operations targeting illegal foreign nationals in Soweto and other parts of Johannesburg in which they evicted them from their rented homes and informal trading stalls.



This comes after the group descended on Bara Taxi Rank and Turffontein this week and chased those they deemed to be illegal immigrants, accusing them of being responsible for criminality and of taking economic opportunities away from South Africans by hijacking stalls and breaking bylaws...