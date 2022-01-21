Vukani Mawethu Class of 2021 celebrate 88% pass rate in song and dance

The Class of 2021 at Vukani Mawethu secondary school in Mamelodi west, Pretoria, celebrated their 88% pass rate in song and dance.

A joyful mood captured one at the school.

“I know my school did not achieve 100% but I'm happy with the results and I know in 2022 my school is aiming at 100% or 90% at least,” said principal Masindi Mbelengwa.

He said he has been a principal in the school since 2018 and their study methods has helped them achieve the marks for 2021 but Covid-19 contributed to the pass rate because they had pupils who were struggling.

Mbelengwa said at the beginning of every year, they call a meeting with Grade 12 pupils and tell them what to expect.

“We lay ground rules for the parents and talk to them about the previous results. I regularly motivate the Grade 12s and encourage them to do things on their own and be independent and next year, I'm aiming high for my school.

“I want to thank the teachers who went an extra mile and parents for their unending support,” said Mbelengwana.

He said their methods is they have classes in the morning (from 7am to 8am) and afternoon lessons at 2pm to 4pm.

“We have a good relationship with the school governing body members and parents,” he said.

One of the best performing pupils at the school Vuyelwa Thwesha, 18, got 7 distinctions.

She said she was happy and described 2021 as both challenging and fun.

“I always slept late and woke up early because I was always studying and I knew that hard work does pay off,” said Vuyelwa.

She is going to study medicine at Sefako Makgatho University.

Another pupil Tshimollo Machaka, 18, said: “I had a very challenging year cause I did not have money for transport and my mom had to make a plan. My teachers also contributed in helping me with transport cost.”

Machaka said she woke up at 4am every day to prepare for school.