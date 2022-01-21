South Africa

Mpumalanga's best performing pupil showered with gifts, including a car

Kgothatso Mphaka, 18, was also showered with other gifts, including a laptop, heater, cellphone and data for 24 months.

21 January 2022 - 19:20
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

 

Mpumalanga's best performer Kgothatso Mphaka from KwaMhlanga secondary school was on Friday gifted with a Toyota Etios and R50,000 in cash...

