Gauteng produces the country's best performing district

More than 460 schools in Gauteng achieved a 90% matric pass rate in the 2021 exams.

This was announced by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at an event held at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, on the East Rand, on Friday.

“We have 130 schools that have achieved a 100% matric pass rate. No district has performed below national average and the best district [in the country] also comes from Gauteng (Tshwane South),” Lesufi said.

The province has achieved 82.8%, a slight decreased from the 83.2% obtained in 2020.

Gauteng retained its spot as the second best performing province in the country for the third consecutive year.

Free State which recorded 85.7%, an improvement of 0.6 percentage points retains the No1 spot

Lesufi said even though he is not proud to be number two in the country, he was pleased to be among the best performing provinces.