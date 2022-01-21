Ex-learners at Soweto specialised school sing songs of joy
There were scenes of excitement, tears of joy and group hugs at Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation in Soweto as matric pupils collected their results on Friday.
Dressed casually and taking selfies as they sang songs of joy, dozens of Curtis Nkondo 2021 matrics came out in their numbers at the school in the morning to celebrate their results. ..
