COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela replaces DA’s Katlego Mathebe as new council speaker for Tshwane

The City of Tshwane has elected COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela to take over the reins as speaker of the capital city’s council.

Makwarela was elected on Thursday morning unopposed at a special sitting of the council. This comes after the departure of DA speaker Katlego Mathebe.

Mathebe resigned this week and was appointed as a mayoral committee member for environment and agriculture management.

Her resignation came as a result of coalition negotiations in Gauteng metros, which gave COPE the powerful position of council speaker.

Mathebe had been re-elected as speaker unopposed last year after the local government elections, however, negotiations took some time as parties tried to reach agreement over which party would be given positions in the coalition government.

She had served as speaker for the city council since 2016 when the DA-led coalition government first took over Tshwane.

ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka had told the sitting that his party would not field a candidate to challenge Makwarela.

Makwarela thanked councillors for electing him to the position.