South Africa

Two die in Durban shack fire

19 January 2022 - 10:36
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Two people died in a shack fire in Durban on Wednesday morning. File photo.
Two people died in a shack fire in Durban on Wednesday morning. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Two people died in a fire at Marianhill outside Durban on Wednesday morning after a shack in an informal settlement caught alight.

eThekwini fire and emergency services divisional commander Dennis Govender told TimesLIVE a man and a woman were declared dead at the scene in the Uganda informal settlement.

“We are investigating the cause of the fire. The shack is totally gutted.

“It appears there was a delay in a call for assistance, possible because of inaccessibility to phones.”

TimesLIVE

Cape Town family perishes in fire

Three Cape Town family members died in a shack fire in the early hours of Friday
News
3 months ago

One dead, scores displaced after shack fire in Joburg

One man has died and scores of people have been displaced after a fire ripped through shacks in Vrededorp, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Friday ...
News
5 months ago

Father and son die in shack blaze

A father and son died in a weekend blaze in Bethelsdorp, said Eastern Cape police.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town