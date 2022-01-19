'Publication of matric results creates transparency'

New law Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) could easily be abused by those trying to prevent information from reaching the public domain, to hide their wrongdoing or shortcomings.



This is according to a legal expert and AfriForum after Tuesday's court decision that ordered that the 2021 matric results be published on media platforms after the department of basic education (DBE) had initially stated that in compliance with the POPIA it wouldn't be making the results public, including through the media for the first time...