Matric pass rate for IEB exams increases

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has seen an increase for the 2021 matric pass rate.

The overall matric pass rate for 2021 increased from 98.06% to 98.39%.

IEB's CEO Anne Oberholzer said all candidates who passed achieved a pass that is good enough to enter tertiary study.

“There were 12,857 full-time and 968 part-time candidates from 238 examination centres writing in 267 venues across Southern Africa who wrote the exams in October and November. This is an increase from 2020 when there were 12,024 full-time candidates and 1,139 part-time candidates, and from 2019 when there were 11,818 full-time candidates and 779 part-time candidates,” she said.

Oberholzer said the grade 12 pupils were true victims of Covid-19.