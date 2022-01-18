South Africa

Yes, you can now renew your vehicle licence disc at Pick n Pay

By Staff Writer - 18 January 2022 - 12:10
It costs R345 for a licence disc renewal admin fee and a delivery fee of R99. Picture: SUPPLIED
It costs R345 for a licence disc renewal admin fee and a delivery fee of R99. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pick n Pay has introduced an in-store vehicle licence disc renewal service.

Payments can be done at Pick n Pay Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Clothing stores, Liquor stores, Market stores and Express stores.

Pick n Pay said this will allow customers to skip queues at traffic departments and post offices, and instead pay in-store at a till point. Outstanding fines that could be blocking disc renewal can be made in the same payment.

Customers who register on the Pick n Pay system will be sent renewal notifications to remind them before their current disc expires, and receive their vehicle licence disc via courier within 10 business days.

How it works

Register with your cellphone number at a till in-store or register on the Pick n Pay Licence Disc Online Renewal Portal here. Set up your profile and your payment on the portal and opt to pay in a Pick n Pay store. Pay in-store at the till by providing your cellphone number as the payment reference.

It costs R345 for a licence disc renewal admin fee and a delivery fee of R99.

The payment amount provided on the portal will be linked to your mobile number, which you provide as a reference when making payment in-store.

Multiple-fatality crashes have increased this festive season: Mbalula

The latest festive season fatality statistics paint a grim picture, with a 142% spike in crashes with multiple fatalities.
News
3 weeks ago

RTMC owes South Africans official clarity on licence fees issue, says AA

The Automobile Association says it stands by its earlier assessment that the published fees show a lack of sensitivity to the plight of motorists, ...
News
4 months ago

KZN government says five municipalities are ready to roll out Aarto

The KwaZulu-Natal government says five municipalities in the province are ready to implement the Administration of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town