South Africa

Pupils with early access to matric exam papers will have results blocked

Life sciences and agricultural sciences affected

18 January 2022 - 11:52

The results of matric pupils implicated in unauthorised early access to life sciences and agricultural sciences question papers will be blocked pending further investigations by the department of basic education.

This was announced on Tuesday by Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi who was speaking during the approval of matric results by the quality assurance body...

