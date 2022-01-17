Zondo report deeply disturbing, but will help the country: Cyril Ramaphosa

Two weeks after receiving the first of three parts of the state capture inquiry report, President Cyril Ramaphosa says it “paints a deeply disturbing picture of how democracy was compromised with criminal intent”.

The report lifted the lid on how several public institutions were infiltrated, looted and damaged, including SAA, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). It also dealt with the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper.

Writing in his Monday weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said though the findings were disturbing, they would assist the country in rebuilding.

“This part of the report paints a deeply disturbing picture of how key institutions of our democracy were compromised and undermined with criminal intent. Not only were significant amounts of money stolen, but these institutions were not able to properly fulfil the functions for which they were established.”