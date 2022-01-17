Woman’s body discovered, son arrested

A 28-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the disappearance and subsequent discovery of the body of his 59-year-old mother.

The mother was reported missing to Knysna police on Monday last week following reports that she was last seen alive the previous Friday evening.

Her body, partially decomposed, was discovered on Tuesday by a member of the community in bushes at Hornlee, Knysna.

“An autopsy was conducted to determine the possible cause of death. The report is not available at this stage and will be produced to court as part of the evidence,” said Knysna police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie.

Her son was arrested on Friday night.

He is scheduled to appear in the Knysna magistrate’s court on Monday to face a charge of murder.

He remains in custody in the Knysna police station holding cells.

TimesLIVE