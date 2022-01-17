WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV

A KwaZulu-Natal family was traumatised after an elephant they encountered in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, in the north of the province, flipped over their SUV.

Park spokesperson Bheki Manzini said the incident happened on Sunday at about midday on the road to Cape Vidal, near St Lucia.

“A vehicle travelling to Cape Vidal with two adults and two children aged about eight and 10 came into contact with an elephant.

“It was reported that the elephant pushed the vehicle with its tusks and the vehicle fell on its side with the passengers still inside.”

The incident was captured on video by another family travelling on the same road.