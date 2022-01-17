On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, lived quietly

A grey-haired Vangille Dlamini sat quietly outside her home in Zola, Soweto, and contemplated how her caretaker was arrested in her yard two weeks ago.

For three months, the 82-year-old was none the wiser that she had been harbouring one of the most wanted suspects in SA.

Bathobile Mlangeni, the security guard who was on the run from authorities after she allegedly strolled out of the Mall of Africa with R4m stuffed in black bags, had been living with Dlamini in her Soweto home since September 2021.

“I had never heard about what she allegedly did. I did not know police were looking for her,” said Dlamini.

She was pleased to have Mlangeni move in with her as she lived alone.

“I was happy about that. I don’t live with anyone and it was a relief to have a child around the house who could help me by going to the store for me and help me with chores,” she said.

Dlamini told TimesLIVE she and Mlangeni’s late grandmother were friends and she had known her since she was a baby.