South Africa

Education bosses told to change tune after punishing teacher for singing in church choir

15 January 2022 - 14:56
Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
Teacher Maria Mnisi was given a final written warning for singing in a church choir. File photo
Image: 123rf/americanspirit

A teacher who was given a final written warning for singing in a church choir has had it expunged after appealing.

Education Labour Relations Council arbitrator Mathews Ramotshela said the Limpopo education department “dismally failed” to produce evidence for its claim that Maria Mnisi took a second job with permission.

The dispute revolved around a R15,000 payment Mnisi's Evangelical Presbyterian Church choir received for singing at a provincial government function.

The education department deputy director for conduct management, Mbengeni Netshifhefhe, testified that the auditor-general found Mnisi “engaged in remunerative work beyond her scope of employment”.

The department asked Mnisi, also the choir secretary, to respond to the allegation and found she did not apply for permission.

But Mnisi said choristers did not receive any money even when the choir was paid for performances.

