Smooth sailing start to school year in Mamelodi
There was a mixed bag of emotions as thousands of pupils from schools across Mamelodi, Tshwane, as they returned to school on Wednesday.
Sowetan visited Balebogeng Primary, Rethakgetshe Primary and Lehlabile Secondary schools where pupils were generally excited to be back to school. The pupils were happy to meet their friends and looking forward to learning new subjects in higher grades.
A few others, more so the newcomers, were nervous and apprehensive of their new environment and new grades.
“I'm very happy to see my little girl going to school for the first time and I'm hoping she enjoys herself and meet new friends,” said parent Letitia Tefo whose child was starting grade R.
Tefo said she has been waiting for this day ever since she registered her daughter.
“My child will meet new friends and classmates and I hope she will get used to the environment,” said the proud mother.
Liszt Mxekawa’s child was attending crèche last year, however, the high monthly fee costs forced to put her child to grade R as she would be paying a once-off fee for the year.
“I'm so happy for my little girl. I hope she enjoys her journey through school,” said Mxekawa.
“I'm very happy to be at school and I did not sleep waiting to wear my school uniform for the first time and I'm going to make new friends,” said Kganyetso Maleka, 5, who was starting grade R.
Parent Refilwe Mokoena said she has been praying for the reopening of schools. Her son is starting grade 1 at Rethakgetse Primary and she has been well prepared and ready for it.
“My son is so happy and excited to start school and I know he will study hard and pass,” said Mokoena.
However others, like Karabo Masoga who was starting high school, were a bit apprehensive.
“I'm very happy to be in high school but scared at the same time of being bullied as a new pupil and I pray that I won't be a victim of bullying,” said Karabo Masoga, 14.
She said she always read or hear in the news of pupils being bullied at schools and some even lost their lives.
Kabelo Kekana, 21, is already planning to establish a study group to help other pupils in his grade to pass.
“I'm extremely super happy to be in grade 12 and I will work hard to achieve my goal of a 100% pass,” said Kekana.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.