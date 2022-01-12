Smooth sailing start to school year in Mamelodi

There was a mixed bag of emotions as thousands of pupils from schools across Mamelodi, Tshwane, as they returned to school on Wednesday.

Sowetan visited Balebogeng Primary, Rethakgetshe Primary and Lehlabile Secondary schools where pupils were generally excited to be back to school. The pupils were happy to meet their friends and looking forward to learning new subjects in higher grades.

A few others, more so the newcomers, were nervous and apprehensive of their new environment and new grades.

“I'm very happy to see my little girl going to school for the first time and I'm hoping she enjoys herself and meet new friends,” said parent Letitia Tefo whose child was starting grade R.

Tefo said she has been waiting for this day ever since she registered her daughter.

“My child will meet new friends and classmates and I hope she will get used to the environment,” said the proud mother.