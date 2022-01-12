Runaway bridal gown: Durban mom pleads for return of wedding dress
A Durban mother has appealed to the public to assist in finding her wedding dress which was stolen from her home during a burglary over the festive period.
Shelly Lukan, 34, who was married in October 2019, took to social media to post pictures of her wedding dress, one of many items taken when their home was broken into on Christmas Eve.
Over the festive season we were broken into and my wedding dress was stolen.
“We think we were broken into on the day before Christmas because we weren't here and we only discovered we were burgled on December 30,” she said.
More than R100,000 worth of valuables were stolen when thieves ransacked their home, but her dress was the most sentimental item taken.
“I've just had a little girl, she is about six months old, and I was keeping my wedding dress for her — even if she plays in it or wants to use part of it or all of it when she gets married.
“It's really heartbreaking when something like that — which these criminals will probably sell for R1,000 because they don't see the true value in it — gets taken, when it's so special and sentimental to you.”
Lukan described the precious item as a full-length beaded dress with lace and beading on the top.
“It had a tulle half skirt that went over that [and] had the same lace and beading detail around the waist.”
She opened a case of burglary at the Berea police station.
Police had not responded to queries at the time of publishing.
