Make life hard for criminals, Cele tells police

Brave station commander laid to rest

The daughter of the slain Elukwatini police station commander has recalled the last few moments she shared with her mother as she fought for her life after she and her retired police officer husband were sprayed with bullets while responding to a business burglary.



Tintswalo yesterday told the mourners, including police minister Bheki Cele, that her mother Col Beauty Marivate, who had worked for the SAPS for 34 years, loved her work and had died on duty because she wanted the public to live in a safer society...