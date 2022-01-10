ANC funding drying up because of the need to declare: Ramaphosa

The requirement that political parties declare their funding sources has dried up the well for the ANC as some businesses don’t want to be known for their associations with the ruling party.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said on Sunday some ANC funders have distanced themselves from the party because of the need to declare.

In an interview with eNCA, the president said while there are businesses that don’t take issue with this requirement, others prefer to remain anonymous.

“A number of people in business say, ‘We would like to fund but we don't want to be advertising.’ But there are others who say, ‘In terms of our own governance, we will be able to put it in our annual report that we funded a number of organisations.’

“There are business people who would say, ‘I don’t want, in running my business, to be on the front page of a newspaper.’ They are the ones who say, ‘I am not going to fund you,’” claimed the president.