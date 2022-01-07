'Widow paid R35k for hit on police husband'

On Thursday, the Witbank magistrate’s court heard how Patricia Mabojane-Kutu, 28, the wife of the slain member of the tactical response team (TRT) of the police, Sgt Joseph Kutu, sourced a hitman to have her husband killed. ..