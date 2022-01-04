‘This tragedy must not be another looting opportunity’ — Manyi calls for alternative venues after parliament fire
The African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi has weighed in on the fire that has ravaged parliament this week, saying it should not be used as an opportunity for further looting.
The fire broke out on Sunday morning and spread across the National Assembly building. On Monday afternoon, the fire reignited threatening to spread to the official office of the president, Tuynhuys, after engulfing “the entire roof”.
JP Smith, the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the fourth and fifth floors of the new wing, above the National Assembly, were “completely gutted”.
Manyi took to social media amid the blaze to call on Western Cape premier Alan Winde and the DA to make government buildings available for parliamentary work, including a vote on the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“We need the city hall for the secret ballot in the no-confidence motion,” he said.
He added that the “tragedy must not be another looting opportunity by business associates”.
The ATM resubmitted a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula last month, arguing that under his watch irregular expenditure in government and state-owned entities had increased by over R10bn in a year and many institutions were failing.
It followed a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling setting aside previous speaker Thandi Modise’s decision that the secret ballot would not be held.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Sunday offered the city’s facilities as alternative venues for the work of parliament.
“A national tragedy is a time for all of us to do our part to help. Cape Town will do what we can. I’ve been in touch with the speaker to offer use of our council chamber so parliament can continue to meet, and city hall for the state of the nation address,” he said.
