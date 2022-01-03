South Africa

Bheki Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to take legal action

03 January 2022 - 14:22
Police minister Bheki Cele has threatened to take legal action over videos posted on Twitter.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Police minister Bheki Cele has threatened to take legal action after a social media user claimed he and his “daughter” were at a Cape Town nightclub for her birthday.

The user posted videos on Twitter claiming Cele was at Coco nightclub with his “daughter” Khumbuza Cele.

Cele was criticised on Twitter after the videos were posted, with some saying he was a hypocrite because he often calls for stricter restrictions on alcohol sales and nightclubs.

Speaking on eNCA, Cele denied the claims and said he wanted them retracted or he would take legal action.

“There are two Khumbuza Celes but that’s not my daughter. My daughter is at home in Durban,” said Cele.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that the person in the Twitter videos was not the police minister’s daughter.

When reached for comment the user, Musa Khawula, said had not apologised and has no intentions to do so.

He claimed the threats of legal action were “a ploy to bully” him.

“I feel there are more pressing issues in SA than to have SAPS waste resources on a personal matter,” said Khawula. 

Cele said he had nothing against liquor and partying, as long as it was done responsibly.

He said the past festive season was safer, with fewer crime incidents reported and the police recording many successes.

