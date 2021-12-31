South Africa

Artist Rasta becomes the centre of attention as mourners pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

31 December 2021 - 12:09
Artist Lebani Sirenje, famously known as Rasta, displayed paintings of the late archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu outside the St George's Cathedral.
Artist Lebani Sirenje, famously known as Rasta, displayed paintings of the late archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu outside the St George's Cathedral.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Artist Lebani Sirenje, famously known as Rasta, stole the show at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town where late archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu’s remains lay in state on Friday.

Sirenje, who is renowned for painting portraits of prominent South Africans at their funerals, enthralled mourners with two paintings of the Arch on Friday morning. Scores of people took turns to pose for pictures with Rasta. He is often criticised for drawing pictures dissimilar to the actual person.

“I always paint the fallen legends, so I found it befitting to come all the way from the Johannesburg,” said Rasta. “As an African, I am from Zimbabwe and my father is Mozambican, I had to come here. He (Tutu) also coined the phrase ‘rainbow nation’.”

Rasta said he took the criticism in his stride. He said he received threats before he drew the painting of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

“It is not easy to sit in front of mourners and paint the deceased,” he said.

Prayer, politicians and paintings at Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s state memorial

A moving prayer service kicked off the official state memorial of the late Zulu regent at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in northern KZN on ...
News
7 months ago

“I think it also depends on my feelings when I am painting. I have received a lot of threats. I was told not to draw the late Zimbabwean president (Robert Mugabe). Even before I did the painting of the king, I received voice notes on my phone saying that I must not go to KwaZulu-Natal as they would skin me alive. But I just went there, I was brave.”

He said South Africans have embraced him and his work.

“South Africans love me. I haven’t had any problems from them,” he said. “You can look at my Twitter account, people threaten me, but when I go out they show me love. My paintings are different, just like music. I am not shooting  a picture when I draw, I infuse the person’s character into the painting.”

He said he hoped to hand over one of the paintings to Tutu’s family.

He said he is also going to paint one, live, during the funeral.

Most of the mourners showered Sirenje with praise. Some said his paintings “resemble the Arch”. He also received praise on social media. Sihle Mpanza Dube wrote on Facebook: “U nailed him Rasta, maybe he's your father that's why.” Nozipho Lerato Tricia posted: “This is an improvement from the one you did on his birthday last year.”

TimesLIVE

Rasta braves 'threats' to pay tribute to late King Goodwill Zwelithini with two portraits

Controversial artist Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje said he braved threats on his life to go to KwaZulu-Natal and pay tribute to the late Zulu monarch King ...
News
9 months ago

'This is Herman Mashaba they drew here': Fikile Mbalula not happy with his portrait

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has joked about his latest portrait for the Mail & Guardian's cabinet report card, saying it looks like it was done ...
News
1 year ago

Ten times notorious artist Rasta 'botched' portraits

Many celebrities, living and late, have been victims of Rasta's botched paintings.
S Mag
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration