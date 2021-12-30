YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | How can I best teach my child about Covid-19?

According to the UN Children's Fund (Unicef), parents and teachers play a crucial role in educating children about the pandemic and reassuring them.

“Sharing accurate information and science-based facts about Covid-19 will help diminish students’ fears and anxieties around the disease and support their ability to cope with any secondary affects in their lives,” it said of teachers.

It said any conversations or activities should always consider the specific needs of children and the guidance provided by local and/or national authorities such as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the World Health Organisation.

Preschool and early primary school

“Focus on communicating good health behaviours, such as covering coughs and sneezes with the elbow and washing hands. One of the best ways to keep children safe from coronavirus and other diseases is to simply encourage regular handwashing, for at least 20 seconds. It doesn’t need to be a scary conversation. Develop a way to track how children are washing their hands and find ways to reward them for frequent/timely hand washing.

“Use puppets or dolls to demonstrate symptoms (sneezing, coughing, fever), what to do if children feel sick ( such as if their head or stomach hurts, or if they feel hot or extra tired), and how to comfort someone who is sick (cultivating empathy and safe caring behaviours).

“When it’s circle time, have children sit farther apart from one another by practising stretching their arms out or ‘flapping their wings’ — they should keep enough space between each other so that they are not touching their friends,” Unicef advises.